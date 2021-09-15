Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine gets DCGI's approval for phase-3 bridging trials

Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik's single-dose jab Sputnik Light has received Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) nod to conduct phase-3 bridging trials in India.

DCGI's Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommended the phase-3 bridging trials for the vaccine. The

SEC had in July refused to grant emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Sputnik Light, precluding the need for the conduct of the phase-3 trial of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

Also Read: Mumbai-based Wockhardt to manufacture Russian vaccines Sputnik V, Sputnik Light

According to a recent study published in The Lancet, Sputnik Light demonstrated 78.6-83.7% efficacy against COVID-19, considerably higher than most two-shot jabs.

The study was carried out on around 40,000 elderly population in Argentina. It also showed that Sputnik Light lessened hospitalisations among the target population at 82.1-87.6%.

Russia started human trials of Sputnik Light in January this year. The country's authorities gave regulatory approval to the jab in May.

The single-shot vaccine has been developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute and backed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is the country's sovereign wealth fund.