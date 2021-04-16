Sunday 'lockdown' in UP as COVID-19 cases surge; Rs 10,000 fine for not wearing mask

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who himself has been infected with coronavirus, announced a weekend lockdown in India's most populous state on Sunday. Under the weekend lockdown, the CM has ordered up to Rs 10,000 fine for those found without a mask.

If one is caught without a mask for the first time, Rs 1,000 fine will be charged but the second violation will attract a Rs 10,000 fine, a government order says. As per the weekly lockdown rules, only essential services will be allowed in the state. The lockdown-related curbs will come into effect at 8 pm on April 17 and will remain in place till Monday at 7 am. The UP government on Thursday decided to postpone the UP Board examinations 2021 indefinitely.

Also read: UP CM Yogi Adityanath tests positive for Covid, isolates himself

CM Adityanath, after an all-party meeting on April 12, had said the current wave of COVID-19 was worrying. He also urged people to adhere to lockdown norms and take precautions. Under lockdown curbs, all commercial markets, government and private officers, gyms, auditoriums, and movie theatres will remain closed. Private as well government offices will also carry out a massive sanitisation programme on Sunday.

Touching another grim milestone, India reported 2,17,353 new COVID-19 cases and 1,185 deaths on Thursday. As many as 1.18 lakh people were discharged during the day, the health ministry data suggests. As of April 16, India's total caseload stands at 1.4 crore, including 1.25 crore recovered, 15.6 lakh active cases, and 1.74 lakh deaths.

UP is among the most affected COVID-hit states in India. The state reported 104 deaths and 22,439 fresh cases on Thursday. The death toll in the state has surged to 9,480 and the total infections stand at 7,66,360.

Also read: UP board exams 2021 postponed; colleges, schools in state to remain closed till May 15

Also read: Maharashtra's 'lockdown like' curbs to start from tonight: What's open, what's closed