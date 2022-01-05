Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin orders night curfew from Jan 6 onwards

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced a night curfew that will come into force in the state from January 6, Thursday. It also stated that a night curfew will be placed from 10 pm to 5 am.



According to the latest guidelines issued, all buses, trains, metros will operate at 50 per cent occupancy. Pongal festival celebrations organised by both government and private organisations have been postponed. Places of worship will be closed for the public on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Amusement parks will remain also closed.



Only online classes will be allowed for classes 1st to 9th and physical classes for classes 10, 12.



MK Stalin, Chief Minister’s office tweeted, “The Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin has ordered that a curfew be imposed across the state from 10.00 pm to 5.00 am on weekdays from 6.1.2022 to control the corona epidemic in Tamil Nadu.”

Stalin visited the Covid-19 treatment center today. “I visited the #Covid19 treatment center being set up at Nandambakkam Trade Center. #Omicron. Our Government is making every effort to counter the spread. I urge you again and again to follow the guidelines of the government.,” he tweeted on his official Twitter account.

The state government of Karnataka also released fresh guidelines to mitigate the spread of the infection yesterday.

According to the fresh order, weekend curfew will be imposed from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday in the entire state.

