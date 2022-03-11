Tamil Nadu reports zero COVID-19 death for first time since pandemic began

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported no new COVID-19 death for the first time since the pandemic began two years back. According to the daily health bulletin, the southern state recorded 112 positive cases today, taking the state-wide count to 34,51,710.

The death toll due to COVID-19 remained at 38,023, the bulletin added.

Moreover, with 327 COVID-19 patients getting discharged after treatment on Friday, the cumulative recoveries have increased to 34,12,226, a bulletin from the state health department said.

The total active cases, including isolation, further declined to 1,461.

A total of 42,241 samples were tested today, taking the overall sample count to 6,49,21,412.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu had recorded 129 COVID-19 cases with a total of 10 districts reporting nil fresh cases. The state had recorded one death each in Chennai and Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported 4,194 new COVID-19 cases, besides 255 more related deaths that increased the death count to 5,15,714. The daily positivity rate was 0.52 per cent. The country's active caseload currently stands at 42,219, which constitutes 0.1 per cent of total cases.

The total recoveries have reached 4,24,26,328 with 6,208 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 98.7 per cent.