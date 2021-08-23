Third COVID-19 wave peak likely in Oct: Govt panel warns PMO

The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) under the Union Home Ministry has warned of a third COVID-19 wave peak in October in its report submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). A committee of experts under this panel has sought better medical preparedness this time as kids are as much at risk as adults this time.

The report titled ‘COVID-19 Third Wave Preparedness: Children’s Vulnerability and Recovery’ emphasised on the shortage of paediatric medical facilities. “Paediatric facilities- doctors, staff, equipment like ventilators, ambulances, etc are nowhere close to what may be required in case a large number of children become infected,” the NIDM report mentioned.

The report also highlighted the shortage of paediatric doctors in India. It also recommended that paediatric facilities like doctors, staff, equipment like ventilators, ambulances should be ramped up immediately to avoid stretching India’s healthcare system beyond its capacity and that mental health issues among children should also be given priority. This report further stated that COVID-19 wards should be “structured in a way that allows children’s attendants/ parents to safely stay with them through their recovery.”

Besides ramping up medical facilities for paediatric treatment, the report also stressed upon improving COVID-19 vaccination rates all over India to avoid a third wave. It also cited a study conducted jointly by the Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) and Nirma University which stated that if India’s vaccination rate does not improve, then India could witness 6 lakh cases per day in the next wave.

The report further puts focus on prioritising vaccination for younger children and children with comorbidities besides teachers and that teachers and school staff should be vaccinated as essential workers all over India.

Meanwhile, India has reported total 25,072 new cases and 389 fresh deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry data. The active cases have declined to 3,33,924, the lowest in 155 days whereas the national recovery rate surged to 97.63 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

