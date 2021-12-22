Those not fully vaccinated to be banned from public places: Haryana govt

Haryana govt on Wednesday tightened COVID-19 rules for those not fully vaccinated against the virus amid spread of new and highly contagious virus strain Omicron in the country.

According to a fresh order, the state will not allow partially or non-vaccinated people at public places after January 1. The people who have not taken both doses will not be allowed to enter marriage halls, hotels, restaurants, offices, banks, or any other public places. This is to protect ourselves from Omicron and the third wave of Covid, said Haryana health minister Anil Vij added.

The first dose of Covid-19 vaccination has reached 93% whereas second dose is still lagging behind at 60% (till 22.12.2021). Large numbers of beneficiaries are due and overdue since long for the dose of COVID Vaccination, an official order said.

"Further, new variants of COVID are emerging frequently and recently, Omicron cases are showing increasing trend in our country. Looking into current scenario, steps need to be taken for increasing coverage of vaccination to mitigate spread of coronavirus. Whereas emerging situation entails proactive monitoring and focused implementation of vaccination drive besides other measures. Also neighboring state like Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, J&K. Uttarakhand and Delhi are having better second dose coverage than Haryana," the order stated.

Here's a lowdown on the new Covid-19 guidelines that will be implemented in the state from 1 January:

The new guidelines said that entry at places like sabzi mandi, bar, restaurants, hotels, grain markets, departmental stores, liquor and wine shops, malls, shopping complexes, cinema hall, haats, local market and other places of public gathering should be allowed only to fully vaccinated

- Only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to travel froom bus stand and railway stations.

- Places of gathering like religious places, petrol and CNG stations, LPG gas cylinder collection centers, sugar mills, milk booths, ration shops also to allow only fully vaccinated persons.

- Both private and government sector banks to allow only fully vaccinated persons.

-To make COVID-19 Vaccination mandatory for eligible students (more than 18 years) of colleges/ polytechnic.

-Parks, yogshalas, gym and fitness centers to allow only those who have received second dose of COVID vaccination

-Truck and autorikshaw unions to allow only second dose passengers.

-No individual including government servants to be allowed to visit government offices without being fully vaccinated.

-Adequate publicity to he done by districts to ensure awareness among general public regarding making COVID- 19 vaccination mandate.

Speaking at Vidhan Sabha, Vij also said, “As on December 16, a total 1,90,36,049 (92 per cent ) of first doses were administered, a total 1,17,01,925 (57 per cent) of second doses were administered and thereby a total of 3,07,97,974 doses have been administered till December 16.”

Meanwhile, with 43 fresh cases, Haryana's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 7,72,271, while the death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 10,062 with one more fatality, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a bulletin issued by the state health department, the death was reported from Sirsa district.