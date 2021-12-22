Those not fully vaccinated to be banned from public places: Haryana govt

Haryana govt on Wednesday tightened COVID-19 rules for those not fully vaccinated against the virus amid spread of new and highly contagious virus strain Omicron in the country.

According to a fresh order, the state will not allow partially or non-vaccinated people at public places after January 1. The public places include marriage hall, hotel, bank, any mall, any government office, bus, Haryana health minister Anil Vij added.

Speaking at Vidhan Sabha, Vij also said, “As on December 16, a total 1,90,36,049 (92 per cent ) of first doses were administered, a total 1,17,01,925 (57 per cent) of second doses were administered and thereby a total of 3,07,97,974 doses have been administered till December 16.”

Meanwhile, with 43 fresh cases, Haryana's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 7,72,271, while the death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 10,062 with one more fatality, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a bulletin issued by the state health department, the death was reported from Sirsa district.