‘Triumph of Indian science’: PM Modi, others celebrate India’s 1 bn COVID-19 vaccinations mark

India crossed 1 billion COVID-19 vaccinations today at 10 am. Of these 1 billion immunisation, 70.83 crore people have got the first dose while 29.18 crore got the second dose as of 10 am today, as per the CoWIN portal. Soon after this news became public, the internet could not help but rejoice at India's big achievement in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called this a "triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians." Prime Minister Modi also congratulated all the doctors, nurses and other medical staff that worked day and night to achieve this feat.

India scripts history.



We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.



Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. Today India has 100 crore vaccinations as a 'Suraksha Kawach' against COVID19. This is achievement belongs to every Indian. I express my gratitude towards vaccine manufacturers, health workers and all others involved in this vaccination program: PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also met healthcare workers at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir as India crossed the 1 billion vaccinations mark. “I congratulate all health workers and frontline workers on achieving 1 billion COVID-19 vaccinations. During this festive season, we need to remain alert and avoid crowded areas to ensure that the virus does not spread,” CM Adityanath said at the event.

I congratulate all health workers and frontline workers on achieving 1 billion COVID19 vaccinations. During this festive season, we need to remain alert and avoid crowded areas to ensure that the virus does not spread: CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow India creates HISTORY!

Congratulations INDIA for crossing historic milestone of #100crore #COVID19 vaccination!

It wouldn’t have been possible without our great leader.Thank you Hon PM @narendramodi ji!

Congratulations INDIA for crossing historic milestone of 100 crore COVID19 vaccination! It wouldn't have been possible without our great leader.Thank you Hon PM. Sincere gratitude to healthcare teams for humongous efforts! Today we've achieved 1 billion vaccinations. Under PM's leadership, scientists through extensive research prepared these vaccines. Through collective effort, we've achieved this mark & in future also we'll continue on the path of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Union Min Bhupender Yadav Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi Ji & with dedication & hard work of our health workers, India achieves a landmark 100 crore vaccine doses administered!



100 crore vaccine doses administered! pic.twitter.com/wS1f7ZXbiS — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 21, 2021

“I congratulate the entire nation on this historic achievement. I thank all the scientists, researchers and health workers who have contributed in this Mahayagya by overcoming many challenges and congratulate Modiji who is determined for the safety and health of every person. Jai Hind! #VaccineCentury,” Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda tweeted, “And it’s a 100!! A hugely anticipated milestone is here. 100 crores/1 BILLION vaccinations is not just qa number, it’s a tribute to a New India that can. Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your vision, leadership and unceasing efforts.”

And its a 100!! A hugely anticipated milestone is here. 100 crores / 1 BILLION vaccinations is not just a number, it's a tribute to a #NewIndia that can.

Thank you Prime Minister for your vision, leadership & unceasing efforts.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw appreciated the Railways’ contribution to India’s COVID-19 vaccination. Vaishnaw also appealed to people to shun vaccine hesitancy completely and get both doses. NITI Aayog Member Health Dr VK Paul and WHO South-East Asia Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetarpal Singh commended the Indian government on achieving this milestone.

Consistency is important. First dose has been given to over 75% of adults, but at the same time, 25% of adults, who are eligible to receive free vaccination are still unvaccinated. Efforts must go forward to vaccinate those who haven't taken the first dose: Dr VK Paul Just over 30% of Indians vaccinated with both doses, about 10 crore individuals are now overdue, they should have received the 2nd dose, but they have not. It's now unfinished work that we must accomplish, & send reminders to those individuals to take their 2nd dose: Dr VK Paul Congratulations to India for marking yet another milestone, a billion COVID19 vaccine doses administered: Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia India's progress must be viewed in the context of the country's commendable commitment & efforts to ensure these life savings vaccines are accessible globally: Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia CoWIN has played an crucial role in achieving 100 crore vaccinations by making the whole process systematic and smooth. There is no other platform in the world that has scaled up so fast: Dr RS Sharma, CoWIN platform Chief and CEO, National Health Authority

Earlier this day, the Prime Minister also visited Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital in Delhi and interacted with healthcare personnel there after the 1 billion milestone was achieved. Meanwhile, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Delhi’s COVID-19 war room and interacted with the staff there and distributed sweets to mark the milestone.

