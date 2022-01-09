scorecardresearch
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar tests positive for COVID-19

Chandrasekhar took to Twitter to share the news that after succeeding in avoiding the virus for 21 months, he finally tested positive on Sunday.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chandrasekhar took to Twitter to share the news. "And after succeeding in avoiding #COVID19 for last 21 months, it finally catches up wth me tdy as I tested +ve tdy," he wrote.

India is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases for the last few days. On Sunday, the country reported 1,59,632 new cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting to assess the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country amid a surge in cases and emergence of Omicron variant.

The prime minister stressed on the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level. He asked officials to maintain co-ordination regarding this with the states.

