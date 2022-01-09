Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chandrasekhar took to Twitter to share the news. "And after succeeding in avoiding #COVID19 for last 21 months, it finally catches up wth me tdy as I tested +ve tdy," he wrote.

And after succeeding in avoiding #COVID19 for last 21 months, it finally catches up wth me tdy as I tested +ve tdy 🙏🏻😓😠😩 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) January 9, 2022

India is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases for the last few days. On Sunday, the country reported 1,59,632 new cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting to assess the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country amid a surge in cases and emergence of Omicron variant.

The prime minister stressed on the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level. He asked officials to maintain co-ordination regarding this with the states.

