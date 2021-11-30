West Bengal govt extends Covid curbs, relaxations till 15 Dec amid Omicron scare

The West Bengal government stated on Tuesday that existing COVID-19 restriction and relaxations will continue in the state till December 15 amid growing concerns for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

After the reviewing the current COVID-19 situation and the concerns due to the newly detected coronavirus variant - Omicron - the State Executive Commitee of West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority had recommended to continue with the existing restrictions and protocols, noted the government in an official statement.

According to the government order, all outdoor activities, including movement of people and vehicles shall continue to be prohibited between 11:00 pm to 5:00 am except for health services, law and order, essential commodities including agriculture produce and other emergency services.

The government has stated that wearing masks, maintaining of physical distancing and following health and hygiene protocols is a must at all times.

Employers, management bodies, owners, supervisors of all offices, establishments and workplaces will be responsible for provisioning of all COVID safety measures, read the West Bengal government order. This would include regular sanitisation of work places, vaccination of employees and for compliance of stated directives and COVID appropriate norms.

"District administration, police, commissionerates and local authorities shall ensure strict compliance of the stated directives. Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and under Indian Penal Code" read the order,

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus was first detected in South Africa last week. The World Health Organisation (WHO) designated SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1529 as a 'variant of concern'.

In an effort to contain the new variant, several countries have already imposed travel bans, especially for those coming from countries in southern Africa.

