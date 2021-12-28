What is yellow alert, imposed in Delhi amid rise in COVID-19 cases?

Delhi government has imposed a yellow alert given the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. “As the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 percent for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-1 (yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan. A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

What is yellow alert?

So what is the yellow alert? The yellow alert is imposed under the four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) when the COVID-19 positivity rate is recorded at more than 0.5 per cent for 2 consecutive days. It can also be announced when new cases reach 1,500 or occupancy of oxygenated beds reaches 500.

Under the yellow alert, a night curfew is imposed from 10 pm to 5 am and shops and malls with non-essential goods and/or services can remain open from 10 am to 8 pm as per the odd-even rule.

Restrictions that will kick in with the yellow alert

Night curfew to be applicable from 10 pm to 5 am. Weekend curfew shall, however, not be applicable

Shops and malls with non-essential goods and/or services shall remain open from 10 am to 8 pm as per the odd-even rule

Private offices can function with up to 50 per cent capacity

Only 50 per cent of employees will be allowed in Delhi government offices, barring a few departments

Delhi metro will run with 50 per cent capacity

Interstate buses will run with 50 per cent capacity

Only two passengers allowed in autos, e-rickshaws, taxis and cycle rickshaws

Cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms, stadiums, amusement parks, swimming pools, coaching institutes, schools and colleges will remain closed

Restaurants can remain open from 8 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent capacity

Only 20 people will be allowed to attend weddings and funerals

Salons and beauty parlors will remain open

Public parks will remain open

Outdoor yoga will be allowed

Social, political, religious, festival and entertainment-related activities will be barred

Religious places shall remain open but no visitors will be allowed

One weekly market per zone with 50 per cent of vendors will be allowed to remain open

States like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have also imposed night curfew to arrest the spread of Omicron variant.

