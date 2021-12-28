What is yellow alert, imposed in Delhi amid rise in COVID-19 cases?

Delhi government has imposed a yellow alert given the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. “As the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 percent for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-1 (yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan. A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
What is yellow alert?
So what is the yellow alert? The yellow alert is imposed under the four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) when the COVID-19 positivity rate is recorded at more than 0.5 per cent for 2 consecutive days. It can also be announced when new cases reach 1,500 or occupancy of oxygenated beds reaches 500.
Under the yellow alert, a night curfew is imposed from 10 pm to 5 am and shops and malls with non-essential goods and/or services can remain open from 10 am to 8 pm as per the odd-even rule.
Restrictions that will kick in with the yellow alert
States like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have also imposed night curfew to arrest the spread of Omicron variant.
