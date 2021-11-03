scorecardresearch
WHO grants emergency use listing to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

The global body's Technical Advisory Group has determined that Covaxin meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19, the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs risks and the vaccine can be used, WHO said.

Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday granted emergency use listing (EUL) to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

The global body's Technical Advisory Group, made up of regulatory experts from around the world, has determined that Covaxin meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19, the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs risks and the vaccine can be used, WHO said in a tweet.

 

