WHO grants emergency use listing to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday granted emergency use listing (EUL) to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.
The global body's Technical Advisory Group, made up of regulatory experts from around the world, has determined that Covaxin meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19, the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs risks and the vaccine can be used, WHO said in a tweet.
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today