Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi Coronavirus Live Updates: 20,903 new cases, 379 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 379 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 20,903 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this rise, the total positive cases stand at 6,25,544, including 2,27,439 active ones and 3,79,892 recoveries and 18,213 deaths, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare data suggests. Among all states in India, the most affected ones are Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu as they account for a large chuck of cases. The ministry data says the coronavirus tally in Maharashtra has crossed 1,86,626, including 8,178 deaths and 77,276 active cases. Similarly, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported 98,392 and 92,175 cases, respectively. These states have reported 1,321 and 2,864 deaths so far.

11.03 am: Goa govt comes out with guidelines for tourists

Goa government has issued guidelines for hotels and tourists as hotels resumed operations in the state on July 2. Goa opened for tourists as 250 hotels have been given permission to resume operations. Meanwhile, tourists will be required to carry with them coronavirus negative certificate or get tested in Goa.

Government of Goa yesterday issued guidelines and regulations for hotels and tourists as hotels of the state re-opened yesterday.



10.58 am: Delhi coronavirus news

Delhi is the third worst-affected in India with 92,175 COVID-19 cases so far. Out of these, 26,304 are active cases, 63,007 cured/discharged, while the death toll stands at 2,864, as per the latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

10.54 am: Coronavirus in India updates: 92 lakh samples tested so far, says ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research has said that the total count of samples tested up to July 2 is 92,97,749 out of which 2,41,576 samples were tested on Thursday (July 2).

10.48 am: Tamil Nadu coronavirus updates

Tamil Nadu, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, has reported 98,000 COVID-19 cases, with death toll at 1,321, as per the Union Health Ministry.

10.42 am: Maharashtra COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected state in India, now has over 1,86,000 coronavirus cases with 8,178 people dead, according to latest update by the Union Ministrt of Health and Family Welfare.

10.36 am: Coronavirus latest updates: ICMR writes to Bharat Biotech to conclude trials of COVID-19 vaccine

In a letter to Bharat Biotech and principal investigators of medical colleges, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava has asked them to fast track the completion of trials of indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, in order to launch the results of clinical trials by August 15.

10.26 am: COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

India recorded 20,903 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the country's highest single-day spike. Meanwhile, 379 new deaths were also reported in a day.

10.15 am: Coronavirus cases in India top 6.2 lakh

With over 20,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, India's biggest single-day hike, the total count of coronavirus cases climbed to 6,25,544. While 379 deaths recorded in one day taking the death toll to 18,213. The country now has 2,27,439 active cases and 3,79,892 cured or discharged cases, according to the Health Ministry data.