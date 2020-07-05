Business Today
WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, total rises above 212,000

The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day

twitter-logoReuters | July 5, 2020 | Updated 10:37 IST
The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to a daily report here

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to a daily report here.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

