Sachin Tendulkar partners with Rario, to launch NFTs soon

Celebrated batsman and former captain of the Indian cricket team, Sachin Tendulkar has partnered with NFT platform Rario as an investor and would also launch an NFT series with them soon.

Speaking on the partnership with Rario, Tendulkar said “It is exciting to see NFT technology bringing fans closer to sports, giving them an opportunity to treasure their favourite moments. The team at Rario was committed to building a cricket community using technology in a responsible way. I am therefore happy to partner with the team, to launch my digital collectibles exclusively on the Rario platform."

Tendulkar believes his fans would be able to carry forward memories from the sport in the form of NFTs. He said, “Fans are an integral part of any sport. While the on-field action happens for a few hours, fans carry the memories forward and immortalise those moments forever.”

Tendulkar joined the Rario team as a strategic investor. Moreover, his digital collectibles will be exclusively available on Rario.com.

Ankit Wadhwa, the founder and chief executive officer of Rario, noted, “In 1996, I saw Sachin Tendulkar live for the first time at the India-Sri Lanka World Cup match in Kotla, Delhi. The greatest player in the world had scored a run-a-ball 137 - he was the hero of a billion cricket lovers. Twenty-six years later, partnering with the Master Blaster with him investing in Rario is a surreal feeling. It is a testament to our vision of making fandom more accessible. A world where stars don’t just exist on a distant flickering screen or in a crowded stadium, and fans don’t get to be passive observers but active participants. It is only fitting that the man who once carried a billion hopes is now blessing us in our journey to redefine fandom for a billion fans. With the God of Cricket backing us, sky is the limit!”

It is worth noting that several other cricketers have also partnered with Rario to host their NFTs. Some of the popular names are Aaron Finch, Faf Du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Shakib Al Hasan, Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel among others.

Rario is a NFT marketplace focussing on exclusive cricket NFTs in partnership with cricketers.

Also Read: Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin, MATIC, Dogecoin down as crypto markets bleed red - BusinessToday

Also Read: 11% of world’s crypto, Web3 talent is in India: NASSCOM - BusinessToday