American Express files seven crypto and virtual services related trademarks

Payments giant American Express has filed seven trademark applications relating to virtual services and its distinctive Centurion logo.

The company has filed for trademarks on software for credit cards, travel, concierge services, a virtual environment for amusement and entertainment, and an NFT marketplace.

Additionally, the payment processor has plans to offer wallet services for digital and blockchain assets, a virtual currency exchange, and trading services for digitized and utility tokens.

American Express has plans to expand its footprint in the metaverse, a future version of the Internet that is set to be more immersive through the use of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headsets.

The company began dabbling in NFTs last summer, offering cardholders a limited series of 14 digital collectibles featuring music artist SZA for $100 each.

While some major banks have been wary of the Web3 and crypto space, others have embraced the new age revolution. Finance service providers like JP Morgan, Mastercard, and Visa have been making calculated investments in the Web3 domain.

Moreover, just like American Express, similar steps were taken by banking and financial services giants in examining Web3 applications of their intellectual property.