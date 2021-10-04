Amitabh Bachchan joins the crypto craze as CoinDCX brand ambassador

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has become the latest celebrity to enter the world of cryptocurrency. Bachchan, also known as Big B, has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX.

As the brand ambassador of CoinDCX, Bachchan will be working to raise awareness about cryptocurrency and to popularise it as an emerging asset class, the company said, reported LiveMint.

Bachchan will be part of a new campaign that will focus on popularising cryptocurrency as an asset class. CodeDCX said Indians have recently taken a liking to invest in crypto, however, awareness needs to be raised regarding safe crypto investments.

"We are honoured to have Bachchan as our brand ambassador. Being a crypto investor himself and having launched his own NFT (non-fungible token) recently, Bachchan is well-versed with the crypto space. His knowledge will prove valuable in building trust and credibility amongst new users. We are certain that his association with CoinDCX will help bring greater visibility to the world of crypto and develop a strong brand recall for us," said Sumit Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer, CoinDCX, told the news platform.

Earlier, it was reported that Bachchan will be rolling out his own NFTs (non-fungible tokens). NFTs are digital files that serve as digital signatures to certify who owns photos, videos and other online media. Some of the most valuable NFTs are being sold for millions of dollars at auction houses.

Bachchan will roll out his NFTs -- a collection of unique and limited artworks themed around him, including posters such as that of Sholay autographed by him, verses of 'Madhushala' narrated by him with backstories, and rare digital treasures from the -- on the BeyondLife.club platform. The NFT auction will take place in the first week of November.

