Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collection auctioned for $966,000

Even as more and more Bollywood celebrities continue to join the NFT (non-fungible tokens) bandwagon, Big B's NFT collection was sold for nearly a million dollars -- $966,000 to be precise (approximately Rs 7.18 crore). While the Madhushala NFT collection - his father's famous poem recorded in the superstar's own voice - sold for $756,000 (Rs 5.5 crore), the iconic vintage posters - seven autographed posters from films such as Sholay - were sold for $94,000. BigB Punks and NFT Arts were sold for $66,000.

Another highlight of the auction for fans was the LootBox, wherein every buyer of the box received an assured art piece from the NFT collection, these included art pieces, BigB Punks, and rare vintage posters. Six million bidders tried to claim the NFT in the first minute and all 5,000 NFTs were sold in 54 minutes at $10 each (a total value of $50,000). Overall, 65 per cent of the bids were from India and 35 per cent from the rest of the world.

The highest bidder for the Madhushala NFT will avail a meet-and-greet with Amitabh Bachchan.

Commenting on the success of his debut NFT drops, Bachchan said: "In this world of digitisation, NFTs have opened a new realm of opportunities to engage with my fans even more than before. The successful auction of my NFTs, some of the most treasured and personal moments of my life and career were so well received and invested in by my supporters. This indeed was a very proud moment for me and, also paves way for my industry folks too to come on board and engage with their fans with this new age technology".

The auction was hosted by BeyondLife.club, powered by Guardian Link. The NFT collection was based on Guardian's one of a kind anti-RIP NFT technology. The technology prevents the NFT from being copied - thereby, protecting the exclusive rights of its owner which is currently a challenge in the NFT landscape.

Another unique feature of the auction was that bidders could buy or bid on NFTs using UPI, credit cards and crypto. On most platforms only crypto is accepted.

Ramkumar Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO, GuardianLink said, "With our planned marketplace and apps our goal is to make acquiring and trading NFTs as easy as ordering lunch on Swiggy."

Further talking about the future of the brand, he commented saying, "We are setting up launch schedules partnering with international artists and brands to bring their NFTs the same kind of momentum. The ace up our sleeve is our NFT gaming studio. We are moving aggressively to launch the most unique NFT game the NFT community has ever seen."

What are NFTs?

An NFT is a digital asset that represents real world objects such as art, music, videos, in-game items, etc. It is bought and sold online mostly with cryptocurrencies. It's generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos - blockchain. NFTs are tracked on blockchain to provide the buyer proof of ownership. Once an NFT sells, the creator receives an amount in the form of cryptocurrency.

While cryptocurrencies can be exchanged and/or transferred to one another, NFTs are unique and cannot be exchanged with another item. Moreover, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin can be broken down into smaller units known as Satoshi (100-millionth of a bitcoin). On the other hand, NFTs cannot be broken down as they exist as a whole. NFT allows the buyer to own an original item. It contains in-built authentication, which serves as proof of ownership. This makes them highly collectible.

