Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collection gets highest ever bids in India at $5,20,000 on day 1

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) broke all records for NFT bids in India on the first day of the auction, making it the most successful so far. The 'Madhushala' collection received the highest ever bidding at $4,20,000 on Day 1. The auction also has seven autographed movie posters and collectables, which received bids worth over $1,00,000.

Madhushala is his father's poem collection recorded in Bachchan's voice. The auction, which went live on Monday, closes on Thursday.

The auction features 'Loot Box', worth $10 each. The Loot Box goes live today at 7 pm, offering 5,000 collectables for which over 3,00,000 fans signed up. The NFT auction is hosted on BeyondLife.club and Guardian Link, a de-centralised branded marketplace for NFTs.

In a statement, Bachchan said that in a world of metaverses and digitisation, NFTs have opened the doors to a new realm of connectivity and an opportunity to engage with fans in a new way.

"The overwhelming response on Day 1 of the NFTs dropped by Amitabh Bachchan shows his affinity towards his million fans in India and across the globe, further transforming the NFT space in India. The excitement is only growing from here as the bidding number is still soaring on day 2," said Keyur Patel, co-founder and chairman of Guardian and co-founder of Beyondlife.club.

The platform claims to have Anti-RIP NFT technology that prevents it from being copied, thereby protecting its owner's exclusive rights.

Beyondlife.club developed an advanced drop wallet that supports multiple forms of digital transactions from debit cards to crypto, making the auctions easily accessible to both tech-savvy and non-crypto users. The platform supports both Ethereum and Matic networks for its minting process.