Asia’s first metaverse wedding: Bride, groom's NFTs drop on GuardianLink

If Zoom weddings were popular in 2021, the Web.30 and metaverse has captured the imaginations of would-be brides and grooms this year. An Indian couple will host their virtual wedding on February 6 on Hogwarts-theme. The couple Dinesh Kshatriya and his fiance Janaganandhini Ramaswamy have stepped into metaverse trend with the NFT collection showcasing their virtual avatars, and wedding invitations, among other memories having gone live on Guardianlink.io, an NFT collection platform.



Crypto unicorn CoinSwitch Kuber will sponsor the NFT collection of this metaverse wedding, which will essentially be an artwork featuring backgrounds and attires from the Harry Potter and cyberpunk era, in addition to the classic wedding attire featuring the bride, groom, and bride's late father.



As a tribute to one of the harbingers of the concept of the metaverse, and driven by the rapidly growing Web 3.0 community, marketplace BeyondLife.Club has created an NFT, themed around the movie The Matrix, in the Indian language showcasing the names of the bride and the groom. This exclusive NFT collection comprises 12 NFTs out of which 11 unique NFTs are of the bride and groom’s virtual avatars, projected in traditional as well as western attire with and without the bride's late father and 1 NFT of the wedding invitation consisting of 50 copies, according to a statement by GuardianLink.io.



The platform claimed that the NFT featuring the virtual avatars of the bride and the groom, was purchased and resold within nanoseconds of the drop. 50 copies of the same were sold at $10 each, and one of them was re-sold for $100 within a second on GuardianLink.io’s secondary marketplace. Also, one of the invitations which was sold for $10, is now being traded at $4,450, which is almost at 400x.



“GuardianLink.io has been working on blockchain technology for the past few years and this wedding concept is just the beginning of a new arena in the fast-growing world of NFTs and metaverse. This NFT launch is a testament to our commitment towards working on best-in-class technology to make our audience a part of this transformational era,” Ramkumar Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO, GuardianLink.io said.

“I feel so proud and blessed that I have seen and taken advantage of many great opportunities in this world before millions of people have seen them. It is the beginning of something big through this metaverse wedding,” groom, Danish Kshatriyan said.





The NFT collection is developed and will be monitored by GuardianLink.io’s Anti-RIP NFT technology. The technology prevents the NFT from being copied - thereby, protecting the rights of its owner which is currently a challenge in the NFT landscape.

Having a strong presence in India, with over 350 Bblockchain technologists/ crypto avengers for NFT, DeFi, gaming, and metaverse technologies, GuardianLink aims to expand its brand by adding new joint venture marketplaces. The technology brand is currently supporting 45+ NFT marketplaces globally. GuardianLink.io’s marketplace platform, BeyondLife.Club has previously launched two of the greatest NFT drops so far - India’s biggest celebrity Amitabh Bachchan’s exclusive NFT collection and comic legend Stan Lee’s exclusive NFT collection ‘Chakra The Invincible.'