Australian cricketer Aaron Finch to launch his NFTs

Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch has joined the league of cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Smriti Mandhana, Sunil Gawaskar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and has gone the non-fungible token (NFT) route. Aaron Finch has tied up with the first officially licensed cricket digital collectibles platform Rario to roll out his NFTs. These NFTs will be exclusively available with Rario.



Fans will get access to the high moments from Finch’s cricketing career. Finch holds the record for the highest score – 172 runs against Zimbabwe in 2018 -- in the T20 Internationals format twice. With this score, he surpassed his 156 runs record that he scored against England in 2013. Finch’s 2013 innings included 14 sixes.



He has also represented Yorkshire and Surrey in England along with a successful T20 record. The Australian white-ball captain has been an important part of the Melbourne Renegades side since the inception of BBL and captained the Renehades to their first BBL title in 2019.



According to Aaron Finch, launching his NFTs will give his fans the opportunity to relive the highlights of his cricketing career. Finch noted, “As a sportsperson, playing with pride and passion for our nation, franchises and clubs are all special. There are many memorable moments on the cricket field that leave long lasting impressions on us as well as fans. I am delighted to announce my exclusive partnership with the Rario cricket Metaverse, where you can own my NFTs and relive these moments with me!”



Co-founder and CEO of Rario Ankit Wadhwa said, “He is a deserving and invaluable addition to our growing roster of ambassadors at Rario and I am looking forward to having him as part of my own team in the Rario cricket metaverse.”

