Bitbns launches edu platform for crypto, blockchain learning

Crypto exchange Bitbns announced on Thursday that they have partnered with edtech platform QuantInsti to launch the Bitbns Academy . Bitbns Academy would be an online education platform offering tutorials, resources and educational content on cryptocurrency and blockchain.

The exchange also announced in the release that Bitbns Academy would offer globally accredited certified courses. The courses would have three difficulty stages: beginner, intermediate and advanced and users would be able to access them for free after registering with the Bitbns platform.

Crypto and Web3 education has become the need of the hour for India because India is one of the fastest-growing markets for cryptocurrency trading. It is important for retail investors in India to fathom the risk and volatility of crypto markets.

Gaurav Dahake, CEO, Bitbns, said, “Bitbns Academy offers a robust curriculum that has been tailored to decrypt several technical concepts while offering an in-depth understanding of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.”

On this new partnership with Bitbns, Nitesh Khandelwal, CEO, QuantInsti, said, “In lines with our mission to up-skill investors and traders, we are excited to partner with Bitbns to empower crypto enthusiasts with the essential knowledge required to make smart trading decisions”

This is not the first time crypto exchanges have launched initiatives to educate the community. Binance launched the Binance Academy in 2018 to educate and certify amateur traders. Coinbase has also launched a similar initiative called Coinbase Learn. Moreover, recently, CoinDCX launched an initiative to promote blockchain literacy in partnership with BITS Pilani.