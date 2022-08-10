Bitcoin, Ethereum, MATIC slip; crypto markets in red

Cryptocurrency markets are in the red this Wednesday morning. The global market cap was down by 3.51 per cent over the last 24 hours and is at $1.09 trillion as of 6:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down by 3.43 per cent and is trading at $22,955.

Ethereum also showed downtrend and is trading at $1,679. The cryptocurrency slid 3.74 per cent.

Stablecoin USDT Tether showed 0.01 per cent negative change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is trading at its peg of $1.

The USDC stablecoin showed 0.03 per cent negative change and is trading at $0.997, while the BNB token fell 1.17 per cent over the last 24 hours.

BinanceUSD stablecoin regained the spot of the sixth most valuable cryptocurrency, as per market cap although the cryptocurrency slipped 0.01 per cent over the last 24 hours.

XRP Ripple witnessed a downtrend of 4.24 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Cardano's ADA token slid 5.36 per cent, while Solana fell by 6.53 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoin Doge fell 4.10 per cent in the last 24 hours, and Avalanche's AVAX is down 5.39 per cent.

Polkadot blockchain network's DOT token slipped 7.82 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Polygon network's MATIC token slipped 5.47 per cent.

Stablecoin DAI tumbled 0.02 per cent, and memecoin Shiba Inu fell 4.38 per cent.

Overall, majority top tokens slipped from their positions over the last 24 hours. Despite the downtrend, the global market cap is above $1 trillion levels.

Also Read: 15 million crypto users left in limbo as Binance-WazirX Twitter feud continues - BusinessToday

Also Read: Binance could shutdown WazirX, move your funds: Changpeng Zhao - BusinessToday