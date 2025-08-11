Bitcoin nears all-time high, crypto mcap tops $4 trillion mark; here's why

Bitcoin prices surged nearly 4 per cent on Monday to hover around its all-time high. Bitcoin price jumped 3.7 per cent to $122,321.10 on Monday, remaining just 1.6 per cent shy of its all-time high $123,091.61 hit a month ago on July 15. Market participants believe that the rising institutional interest in Bitcoin is pushing the oldest digital token higher.

Bitcoin is once again in action driven by a surge of buying as Trump’s tariffs on physical gold push investors toward the world’s largest cryptocurrency. President Trump’s 39 per cent tariffs on imported gold bars have tightened supply and increased costs, forcing investors to reconsider their reliance on the metal as a hedge. However, there are debates around the same.

The policy shift is acting as a powerful catalyst for digital assets, accelerating Bitcoin’s rise as a mainstream store of value, says Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, a global financial advisory firm. "For years, gold has held the mantle of crisis hedge. But when tariffs raise the cost of a physical asset, Bitcoin’s frictionless nature, which is immune to taxes, borders, and policy whims, becomes exponentially more compelling," he said.

The total trading volumes of Bitcoin jumped more than 30 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to the data from Coinmarketcap. Bitcoins worth $78.26 billion exchanged hands during the same period and Bitcoin was commanding a total market capitalization close to $2.4 trillion. Bitcoin's dominance in the crypto market stood close to 60 per cent.

Bitcoin’s strong momentum as it approaches its all-time high is being driven by a record-breaking wave of institutional participation, largely through US spot Bitcoin ETFs. As demand has increased, ETF providers have had to directly buy and hold bitcoin, thereby reducing the supply in the market, said Vikas Gupta, Country Manager at Bybit India.

"If ETF inflows and institutional accumulation continue at the current pace, Bitcoin could reach an average of $125,000 in the next quarter and have a chance to test the $140,000-$200,000 range," he said. "Increasing Bitcoin’s appeal as a safeguard in uncertain times highlights that this rally is not only about price, it's about Bitcoin’s growing status as a mainstream financial asset."

According to the data from Coinmarketcap, the total market capitalization of the crypto market surged nearly 2 per cent to hit the $4.02 trillion mark. The total trading volumes of crypto assets jumped nearly 6 per cent as tokens worth $176.88 billion exchanged hands in the last 24 hours.

Among other top crypto assets, Ethereum, Solana, Tron, Dogecoun, Hyperliquid jumped up to 6 per cent during the last 24 hour-period. Among other second tokens, Pump(dot)fun, Lido DAO and Ethena rallied more than 10-16 per cent in the period under review, the data suggests.

Bitcoin’s surge to $121,000 over strong institutional accumulation, further fueled by Trump’s executive order opening the $12.5 trillion market to crypto and private equity. With regulatory momentum and price strength aligning, the market’s next leg could push it toward new all-time highs, said Himanshu Maradiya, Founder and Chairman at CIFDAQ.

"More than half of the largest US banks are progressing from observation to active rollout of digital asset services, with moves into custody, tokenization, and restricted trading. While access is still concentrated among high-net-worth and advisory clients, the infrastructure buildout is accelerating, positioning crypto for deeper integration into retirement portfolios and broader capital markets," he said.