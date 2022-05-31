Cardano’s ADA token zooms 30% in a day! What is driving this spike, find out here

The ADA token, native to the Cardano blockchain network, zoomed over 30 per cent on Tuesday, data from CoinMarketCap showed.

The cryptocurrency was trading at $0.5186 in the wee hours of Tuesday morning and it whizzed to $0.6773 at around 2:00 PM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Data as per CoinMarketCap

The ADA token also became the sixth most valuable cryptocurrency, surpassing Ripple blockchain network’s XRP and Solana blockchain network’s SOL.

The 24-hour trading volume of the cryptocurrency also went up 292.76 per cent and was at $2,606,532,092.

Why did Cardano spike today?

One of the major reasons why Cardano is witnessing a spike in its value is the fact that data shows that there has been a significant increase in the issuance of native assets on the network. Over five million assets have now been minted on Cardano blockchain network which is home to the ADA token.

JUST IN: The number of NFTs minted on the #Cardano network has surpassed 5 million. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) May 30, 2022

Another factor that might have pushed the price of the token up is the news of the impending Vasil hard fork. Vasil hard fork will be a network upgrade that will boost the scalability capabilities of the blockchain network. The hard fork is scheduled for the month of June.

#Cardano Vasil Hardfork weeks away as the story only keeps getting better for $ADA. — Dan Gambardello (@cryptorecruitr) May 30, 2022

Also Read: What is crypto gas fee, and how do NFT creators negotiate? Find out. - BusinessToday

Also Read: Crypto markets in green for second day in a row; Bitcoin, Ethereum up - BusinessToday