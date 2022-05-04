Coinbase changes listing rules after insider trading allegations 

Amid allegations from crypto Twitter that Coinbase promotes insider trading during crypto token listings, the exchange has modified its listing rules.

The new approach

In a blog post last week, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that the exchange has changed its listing rules to prevent seasoned traders from getting hints about upcoming listings from on-chain data.

Armstrong wrote in his blog, “Going forward, we plan to publish externally once a decision has been made to list an asset, but before any technical integration work begins, to try and prevent on-chain data giving signal to watchful traders. In addition, we plan to publish only once a decision has affirmatively been made to list, versus when we’ve decided to consider listing an asset.”

The issue

Last month, individuals on Twitter started accusing the cryptocurrency exchange of insider trading following the recent cryptocurrency listing.

Insider trading is the practice of profiting from non-public, confidential, material information related to an asset before it becomes public.

Coinbase had announced the listing of 50 new cryptocurrencies on its platform. The majority of these cryptocurrencies had a market capitalization of less than $1 billion and lacked liquidity.

In an interesting chain of events, a substantial amount of money was invested just hours before their listing became public news. After the announcement became public, the invested amount went up by 40 per cent. And this did not miss crypto Twitter’s eyes.

Twitter’s observations

Jordan Fish, a crypto influencer known on Twitter as Cobie, used on-chain data to point out that Coinbase was promoting insider trading.

Found an ETH address that bought hundreds of thousands of dollars of tokens exclusively featured in the Coinbase Asset Listing post about 24 hours before it was published, rofl pic.twitter.com/5QlVTjl0Jp — Cobie (@cobie) April 12, 2022

Another user drew attention to large sums invested in another token just hours prior to its listing on Coinbase.

Someone made a fresh wallet and front ran 7 figures into $UPI and $AVT before the @Coinbase announcement of listings.



Makes sense now.

Clear insider trading going on behind the Coinbase doors.$UPI Txns: https://t.co/qP9cyB9UAT



Actual Wallet: https://t.co/bi2AulZg7d — Crypto Max (@ScruFFuR) February 8, 2022

Coinbase CSO responded to these allegations on Twitter saying

Thanks, @cobie. My team has been investigating since yesterday. Investigations like this are not quick or simple but they are critical to determining the context surrounding those on-chain movements. Transparency is also key, so I will share any findings as soon as we are able. — Philip Martin (@SecurityGuyPhil) April 14, 2022

