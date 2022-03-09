CoinDCX teams up with BITS Pilani to promote blockchain literacy

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has teamed up with BITS Pilani's Department of Computer Science to conduct research, development, and innovation in cryptocurrency among India's student community. This partnership aligns with CoinDCX's crypto education programs, which aim to increase the country's understanding and use of cryptocurrency.

The endeavor will focus on two critical pillars: blockchain literacy and research in decentralized systems, leveraging the credentials of the faculty assigned to this project from BITS Pilani's Pilani Campus in the field of research and development, as well as CoinDCX's technical know-how and expertise in blockchain technology. They will also explore research and education projects on the development of Smart Contracts and DApps.

In the course of the next year, over 100 students will be trained in the field of blockchain technology, as well as educational material in the form of whitepapers on mutually agreed-upon topics.

Dr Amit Dua, Assistant professor, Computer Science at BITS Pilani, Pilani campus said, "The research lab will help identify more use cases of blockchain and crypto and put India on the forefront of this Fintech revolution. “



Neeraj Khandelwal, co-founder of CoinDCX, further added: “In addition to our work with DCX Learn and our policy advocacy efforts with the regulators, our recent partnership with BITS Pilani, Pilani Campus will strengthen digital asset innovation in India, in terms of facilitating wider mainstream adoption of crypto.”