Create Protocol launches NFT marketplace Mercado.Studio

Create Protocol, an Indian company working in the Web3 space has launched a decentralized marketplace for Non Fungible Tokens, Mercado.Studio on Friday.

Create Protocol claims that Mercado.Studio facilitates low-cost minting of NFTs by cutting down the gas fees and is dedicated to the artists and creators by supporting the Create-to-Earn (C2E) notion which aims at building a creator-oriented economy.

NFTs can be in several forms and the organization claims that Mercado.Studio offers its users the option to create NFTs in text, audio, graphic, video, 2D, as well as in 3D format.

Create Protocol plans on launching several other decentralized apps on their layered blockchain. They also have a native token, $CR8.

Girish Ahirwar, Co-Founder of Create Protocol said, “Our experts at Create Protocol are building an ecosystem that not only rewards creativity but leads any art form towards liberation, in all and any forms possible”.

Abhishek Krishna, CEO, Create Protocol further added, “ Now the creators can easily manage their digital assets”.

Also read: Ace investor Cathie Wood calls DeFi threat to traditional finance

Also read: US crypto order: Mkts rally on Yellen's inadvertently published statement