Crypto exchange CoinDCX announces UNFOLD 2022, a Web 3.0 event

The crypto exchange CoinDCX announced today that they would host a web3 meet-up, which would take place from August 26 to August 28, in Bengaluru.

The Web3 event -- called 'UNFOLD 2022' --- would bring together developers, investors, along with many Web3 start-ups and regulators to discuss how India can leverage its crypto talent. BuidlersTribe and Devfolio are also a part of the event.

CoinDCX highlighted that the event would have three main parts:

1. Unfold 2022 Web 3.0 Conference

2. Unfold 2022 Web 3.0 Hackathon

3. Unfold 2022 Web 3.0 Demo Day:

Neeraj Khandewal, co-founder of CoinDCX , said in a company release, "Technologies evolve for hundreds of years. And the internet is just 30 years old, where most benefits are yet to be built and harnessed. I believe Web 3.0, powered by blockchain technology, is the next Internet revolution that empowers the common man."

Khandelwal further added, “With UNFOLD 2022, we wish to emphasise on the role Web3 will play in people’s lives. Our flagship event will help shape conversations in making India a global hub in crypto, blockchain and Web3."

Speaking on this collaboration, Denver, COO at Devfolio, said," We’re looking forward to the UNFOLD 2022 event to attract more builders to web3 as they get in-person experience of what it’s like to build for the decentralised web.”

“The three-day-long event will see over 500 participate in person at the conference, 250+ developers join 48 hours of the hackathon, and over 150 startups are expected to engage on Demo Day with the web 3.0 investors community. The conference will also be streamed live on CoinDCX’s social media channels for the benefit of both local and global audiences who cannot attend the conference in person," the exchange said in a statement.