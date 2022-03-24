Crypto fantasy sports platform EarnU enters Indian market

In an attempt to increase participation of audience in the nexus of sports and Web3, EarnU, a crypto fantasy sports platform, has entered the Indian market, ahead of Indian Premier League 2022. The platform claims to provide Predict-to-Earn opportunities to its audience various sporting events.

The platform claims to allow users opportunities to earn crypto rewards for correct predictions on major sporting events.

The platform announced in a release that the native token of the platform is BetU token and the token holders get to access the EarnU platform for free. Moreover, the rewards for correct predictions would also be received in BetU tokens. Users would be able to allow their rewards in BetU tokens or swap them for Ether, Binance Token or USDT Tether.

Paul Rogash, CEO and Founder of EarnU said on the occasion of the launch “Indian audience is passionate about a lot of sports and esports, also in the recent times the acceptance towards crypto has increased multi-fold. Therefore, it makes complete sense for us to offer a new age predict-to-earn platform in the market that is a combination of the two rising interests among users.”

Web3 has opened up several opportunities for fans to engage with their favorite sports personalities and P2E games are just one medium. Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs are another such way through which sportspersons and their audience connect via Web3 and blockchain technology.