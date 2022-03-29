Crypto markets continue boom; Bitcoin crosses $47,500

Cryptocurrency markets have continued their rally in the last 24 hours. The global market cap rose by 1.77 per cent in the last 24 hours and is over $2.14 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 1.51 per cent and is trading at $47,555. Ethereum is up by 2.89 per cent and is trading at $3,391.

The USDT Tether stablecoin showed 0.01 per cent uptrend in its value in the last 24 hours. The USDC stablecoin is also up by 0.01 per cent.

The BNB token has risen by 1.35 per cent.

XRP Ripple is up by 1.33 per cent. The ADA token is up by 3.10 per cent.

Solana is up by 3.55 per cent. Terra LUNA is up by a whopping 7.49 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche is up by 4.22 per cent.

It is noteworthy to mention that crypto markets have been booming in the recent few days because of various reasons. Institutional investors like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, etc have shown their confidence in the crypto space by investing in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Governments across the world are regulating cryptocurrencies and some are introducing lenient legislation to promote their locations as crypto hubs, for example, Dubai, Singapore, Thailand, etc. All these events have caused crypto markets to move upwards.

