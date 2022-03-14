Crypto markets continue downward movement post weekend: Check latest rates

Cryptocurrency markets have tanked down. The global market cap fell down by a significant 2.39 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.71 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down by 2.65 per cent and is trading at $38,114. Ethereum is down by 2.54 per cent and is trading at $2,527.

The USDT Tether stable coin is down by 0.01 per cent from its value 24 hours ago.

The BNB token also plunged with all the tokens and is currently down by 3.11 per cent.

The USDC stable coin is up by 0.01 per cent. Terra LUNA is up by 0.41 per cent.

XRP Ripple showed downward movement and is now down by 3.82 per cent.

The ADA token is down by 0.71 per cent. Solana and Avalanche are down by 3.05 per cent and 5.26 per cent respectively.

Mercenary Token was the biggest gainer of the day. It went up by over 1071 per cent. Marvellous NFT also showed an astronomical surge of over 339.16 per cent. Metaverse ALL BEST ICO, Orakler, Feel Coin all went up by over 170 per cent.

Rumble Gaming and pSHARE both fell around 99 per cent.