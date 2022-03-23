Crypto markets continue uptrend; Bitcoin crosses $42,000

Cryptocurrency markets have continued going up in the last 24 hours. The global market cap rose by 1.36 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.92 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 1.06 per cent and is trading at $42,367. Ethereum is up by a slight 0.25 per cent and is trading at $2,977.

The USDT Tether stablecoin shows 0.00 per cent change in its value in the last 24 hours. The USDC stablecoin is up by 0.03 per cent.

The BNB token has also risen and is currently up by 0.65 per cent.

XRP Ripple showed is down by 2.06 per cent. Terra LUNA slid by 1.70 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token is up by 5.89 per cent. Solana is up by 0.71 per cent.

Avalanche is down by 4.85 per cent.

Loop Swap was the biggest gainer in the last 24 hours. The token went up by a massive 723 per cent. Teddy Doge and Qatar 2022 token each went up by over 250 per cent.

xxxNifty was the biggest loser of the day. The token went down by over 99 per cent. NFT All Best ICO went down by around 70 per cent. Bitcoin God, Parma Token, Shabu Shabu Finance each went down by over 50 per cent.