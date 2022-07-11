Crypto markets flatline; Bitcoin stuck at $20,000

Cryptocurrency markets are back in the red again. The global market cap is down by 2.74 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $916.94 billion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down by 0.17 per cent and is trading at $20,562.

Ethereum also showed downtrend and is at $1,152 after sliding down 0.18 per cent.

The USDT Tether showed 0.00 per cent negative change in its value in the last 24 hours, whereas the USDC stablecoins showed 0.02 per cent positive change and maintained its peg at $1.

The BNB token fell 0.96 per cent, and Solana fell by 0.21 per cent.

XRP Ripple witnessed an uptrend of 0.34 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the ADA token slid 0.05 per cent.

Dogecoin fell 0.27 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Stablecoin DAI is down 0.01 per cent but Polkadot rose 0.18 per cent.

TRON token slid 0.13 per cent, while Shiba Inu rose 0.29 per cent.

Top gainers in the past 24 hours:

CatBoy- 260%

ElonHype- 230%

Nerve Network- 180%

CouponBay- 177%

Kusunoki Samurai- 120%

Top losers in the last 24 hours:

Healthify- -88%

MetaversePay- -78%

The Midas Gold Touch- -69%

MetaDoctor- -58%

Imminent Verse- -50%