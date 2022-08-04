Crypto markets in green; BNB up 7%, Uniswap up 9%

The cryptocurrency markets are in green this Thursday morning. The global crypto market cap is at $1.07 trillion as of 6:00 AM IST after rising 1.63 per cent over the last 24 hours, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up 0.86 per cent, and is trading at $23,008. Ethereum rose by 2.29 per cent and is trading at $1,638.

The USDT Tether showed 0.01 per cent positive change over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1, whereas the USDC stablecoin showed 0.08 per cent uptrend in its value and is also trading at $1.

The BNB token has gone up by a significant 7.59 per cent.

XRP Ripple token is 1.56 per cent up from its value over the last 24 hours.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is positioned at the place of the seventh most valuable cryptocurrency. It showed 0.01 per cent positive change and is trading at $1.

The ADA token rose 3.12 per cent over the last 24 hours, while Solana jumped by 2.65 per cent.

The DOT token of the Polkadot network is trading at the tenth spot and showed an upside of 5.43 per cent over the last 24 hours.

The memecoin Doge settled as the eleventh most valuable token and is up 1.62 per cent.

The first ever stablecoin, DAI, is trading at $0.9999 and showed 0.09 per cent positive change in its value.

Polygon's MATIC is trading at the thirteenth spot after rising 3.79 per cent.

AVAX token of Avalanche blockchain showed a upside of 4.48 per cent.

Uniswap token is now the fifteenth most valuable cryptocurrency as per market capitalization. It rose 9.07 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Overall, majority top crypto tokens showed significant upside over the last 24 hours.

