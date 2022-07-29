Crypto markets in green; Solana, Polygon, Uniswap rally

Cryptocurrency markets are in green this Friday morning. The global crypto market cap is at $1.10 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST after rising 3.22 per cent over the last 24 hours, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up 1.82 per cent and is trading at $23,778. Ethereum rose by 3.25 per cent and is trading at $1,710.

The USDT Tether showed 0.01 per cent negative change over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1, whereas the USDC stablecoin showed 0.03 per cent uptrend in its value and is also trading at $1.

The BNB token has gone up by 1.21 per cent, while XRP Ripple token is up 3.20 per cent from its value over the last 24 hours.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is positioned as the seventh most valuable cryptocurrency. It showed 0.02 per cent negative change and is trading at $1.

The ADA token rose 0.02 per cent over the last 24 hours, while Solana pumped by 6.91 per cent.

The memecoin Doge settled as the tenth most valuable token and is up 3.69 per cent.

Polygon's MATIC is trading at the eleventh spot after rising 7.18 per cent.

The first ever stablecoin, DAI, is trading at $0.9991 and showed 0.04 per cent negative change in its value.

The DOT token of the Polkadot network is trading at the thirteenth spot and showed an upside of 0.31 per cent over the last 24 hours.

AVAX token of Avalanche blockchain showed an upside of 4.58 per cent.

Uniswap token is now the fifteenth most valuable cryptocurrency as per market capitalisation. It rose 11.52 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Overall, majority top crypto tokens showed significant upside over the last 24 hours.