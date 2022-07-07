Crypto markets in recovery mode; Ethereum, Solana, BNB all in green

Cryptocurrency markets are in recovery mode this morning. The global market cap is at $918.33 billion as of 8:00 AM IST after rising 2.67 per cent, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up 2.74 per cent, and is trading at $20,409. Ethereum rose by a significant 5.13 per cent and is trading at $1,173.

The USDT Tether showed 0.00 per cent change in the last 24 hours in its value and is trading at $0.9991, whereas the USDC stablecoin showed 0.00 per cent change in its value and is trading at $1. The BNB token has gone up by 3.31 per cent.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is positioned at the place of the sixth most valuable cryptocurrency. It showed 0.09 per cent positive change and is trading at $1.

XRP Ripple token is 1.58 per cent up from its value in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token showed a recovery of 3.54 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Solana recovered by 5.11 per cent.

The memecoin Doge settled at the spot of the tenth most valuable token and is up 2.96 per cent.

The first ever stablecoin, DAI, is trading at its peg of $1 and showed 0.00 per cent change in its value.

The DOT token of the Polkadot network showed 2.94 per cent uptrend in the last 24 hours.

TRON witnessed a 0.11 per cent downtrend while the popular memecoin Shiba Inu rose 2.96 per cent.

UNUS SED LEO was trading at the fifteenth spot with a 0.15 per cent uptrend.

Overall, the majority top crypto tokens have witnessed recovery over the last 24 hours.

The top gainers of the last 24 hours:

1. MetaDoctor went up by 3031.13 per cent.

2. Reflecto rose by 2786.76 per cent.

3. Bitsubishi rallied 1110.30 per cent.

4. Cashera witnessed 983.91 per cent uptrend.

5. PAPPAY shot up by 502.48 per cent.

The top losers over the last 24 hours:

1. Park Star crashed by 93.94 per cent.

2. Oiler Network slid 58.77 per cent.

3. Tranche Finance tumbled 49.45 per cent.

4. HyperVerse plummeted 49.19 per cent.

5. CatCoin slipped 39.77 per cent.

