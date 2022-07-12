Crypto markets in red; Bitcoin falls to $19,000 

Cryptocurrency markets are back in the red again. The global market cap is down by 3.45 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $ 886.54 billion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down by 3.45 per cent and is trading at $19,800.

Ethereum also showed downtrend and is at $ 1,084 after sliding down 5.92 per cent.

The USDT Tether showed 0.03 per cent negative change in its value in the last 24 hours.

Whereas the USDC stablecoins showed 0.01 per cent positive change and maintained its peg at $1.

The BNB token fell 2.74 per cent.

BinanceUSD stablecoin dropped 0.03 per cent.

Solana fell by 0.76 per cent.

XRP Ripple witnessed an uptrend of 3.59 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token slid 3.52 per cent.

Dogecoin fell 6.14 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Stablecoin DAI is up 0.02 per cent.

Polkadot fell 3.55 per cent.

TRON token slid 1.99 per cent.

Shiba Inu crashed 7.29 per cent.

UNUS SED LEO plummeted 4.27 per cent.

Top gainers in the past 24 hours:

Tranquil Staked One- 498.71 per cent uptrend Metaverse Pay- 338 per cent rise Cashera- 145 per cent rally DeFi Kingdom- 101 per cent upward movement Tranquil Finance- 98 per cent rally

Top losers over the last 24 hours:

Saitama- 89 per cent crash Toxic Deer Share- 69 per cent fall Nerve Network- 65 per cent downtrend Toxic Deer Finance- 54 per cent fall Citizen Finance V2 -51 per cent downtrend

