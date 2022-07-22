Crypto markets remain in green; BNB, MATIC, and AVAX surge

The recovery in crypto markets continues this Friday morning. The global cryptocurrency market cap is at $1.05 trillion as of 7:30 AM IST after rising 1.10 per cent over the last 24 hours, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up 0.20 per cent, and is trading at $23,126. Ethereum rose by 2.85 per cent and is trading at $1,521.

The USDT Tether showed 0.01 per cent positive change over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1, whereas the USDC stablecoin also showed 0.01 per cent uptrend in its value and is trading at $0.9999.

The BNB token has gone up by 3.23 per cent, while XRP Ripple token is 0.71 per cent up from its value over the last 24 hours.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is positioned as the seventh most valuable cryptocurrency. It showed 0.15 per cent positive change and is trading at $1.

The ADA token showed a recovery of 0.97 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Solana slipped by 3.55 per cent.

The memecoin Doge settled as the tenth most valuable token and is up 1.07 per cent.

The DOT token of the Polkadot network is trading at the eleventh spot and showed a downside of 1.42 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Polygon's MATIC is trading at the twelfth spot after rising 9.82 per cent.

The first ever stablecoin, DAI, is trading at $0.9991 and showed 0.04 per cent negative change in its value.

AVAX token of Avalanche showed an upside of 4.53 per cent.

Memecoin Shiba Inu rose 1.13 per cent.

Overall, majority top crypto tokens have witnessed a significant uptrend over the last 24 hours.

