Crypto markets show mild recovery; Bitcoin steady over $23,000

Crypto markets are in green this Friday morning. The global crypto market cap is at $1.09 trillion as of 9:30 AM IST after rising 0.68 per cent over the last 24 hours, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up 0.17 per cent, and is trading at $23,199. Ethereum rose by 0.27 per cent and is trading at $1,659.

The USDT Tether showed 0.02 per cent negative change over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1, whereas the USDC stablecoin showed 0.01 per cent uptrend in its value and is trading at $0.9999.

The BNB token has gone up by a significant 1.59 per cent.

XRP Ripple token is 1.06 per cent up from its value over the last 24 hours.

The BinanceUSD stablecoin is positioned at the place of the seventh most valuable cryptocurrency. It showed 0.03 per cent positive change and is trading at $1.

The ADA token rose 0.26 per cent over the last 24 hours, while Solana gained by 1.57 per cent.

The DOT token of the Polkadot network is trading at the tenth spot and showed an upside of 2.27 per cent over the last 24 hours.

The memecoin Doge settled at the spot of the eleventh most valuable token and is up 1.63 per cent.

The first ever stablecoin, DAI, is trading at $0.9995 and showed 0.04 per cent negative change in its value.

Polygon's MATIC is trading at the thirteenth spot after rising 1.90 per cent.

AVAX token of Avalanche blockchain showed an upside of 1.28 per cent.

Uniswap token is now the fifteenth most valuable cryptocurrency as per market capitalization. It rose 1.04 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Overall, majority top crypto tokens showed significant upside over the last 24 hours.

