Crypto markets show slight uptrend, global market cap up by 0.74%

Cryptocurrency markets are showing slight uptrend this morning. The global market cap is up by 0.74 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $2.16 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is up by 1.46 per cent and is trading at $46,590. Ethereum rose by 0.79 per cent and is trading at $3,489.

The USDT Tether stablecoin showed 0.01 per cent downtrend in its value in the last 24 hours, whereas the USDC stablecoin rose by 0.01 per cent.

The BNB token has gone up by 1.52 per cent.

XRP Ripple is down by 0.64 per cent. The ADA token showed 2.82 per cent downtrend.

Terra LUNA is up by 1.20 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Solana fell by 2.30 per cent. Avalanche is down by 0.79 percent.

Meanwhile, around the globe, after the likes of Dubai, Singapore and Thailand, the UK is gearing up to become a crypto hub with favorable policies. Georgia is in the process of making Bitcoin legal in the country. Moreover, institutional investors like Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are bullish about the space promoting wider acceptance.

Also Read: Maharashtra's Gadchiroli to issue caste certificates via blockchain platform Polygon

Also Read: Crypto crime: Pune police recovers over Rs 84 cr worth of Bitcoins