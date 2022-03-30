Crypto markets slow down after rally; Bitcoin dips

Cryptocurrency markets have slowed down after their recent boom. The global market cap fell by 0.95 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $2.12 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down by 0.95 per cent and is trading at $47,113. Ethereum slid by 0.79 per cent and is trading at $3,365.

The USDT Tether stablecoin showed 0.01 per cent uptrend in its value in the last 24 hours. The USDC stablecoin is also up by 0.01 per cent.

The BNB token has fallen by 1.35 per cent.

XRP Ripple is down by 2.74 per cent. The ADA token showed 2.18 per cent downtrend.

Terra LUNA is the only top token in green. The token is up by a whooping 6.68 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Solana slid 0.41 per cent. Avalanche is also down. The token dropped by 2.07 per cent.

It is noteworthy to mention that Indian politicians debated on the recently imposed crypto taxes during the parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday. Politicians like BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi called for higher taxes on cryptocurrencies, whereas Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called for more lenient regulations to ensure that Web3 innovation does not dampen because of strict regulations.

