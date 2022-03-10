Crypto markets slow down after yesterday's rally

Cryptocurrency markets have slowed down after spiking yesterday because US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen's comments on the executive order leaked prematurely. The rally has now slowed down and it is reflecting on the top tokens. The global market cap fell down by 0.47 per cent in the last 24 hours, and is at $1.80 trillion as of 9:30 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin rallied over 8 per cent yesterday. At 9.30 AM it is down by 0.99 per cent at 9:30 AM IST. The ETH token also showed an uptrend after Yellen's comments prematurely came out. Ethereum is down by 1.44 per cent after yesterday's rally

The USDT Tether stable coin is at 0.0 percent change from its value 24 hours ago.

The BNB token also showed growth in light of Yellen's statements but it is currently down by 5.05 per cent.The USDC stable coin went down by 0.05 per cent.

Terra LUNA showed a massive rally yesterday even before US Treasury secretary's statements were out, and is now up by 1.68 per cent. XRP Ripple showed slight upward movement during yesterday's spike and is now down by 1.41 per cent.

The ADA token is down by 4.19 per cent despite yesterday's rally. It is being speculated that this happened because the credentials of the co-founder of the Cardano blockchain, Charles Hoskinson, were proved to be false.

Solana and Avalanche are down by 5.67 per cent and 6.38 per cent, respectively.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's statement about the executive order on crypto regulations got published by mistake ahead of time on the US Treasury department's website, which caused the cryptocurrency markets to rally in the last 24 hours.