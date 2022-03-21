Crypto markets slow down; Bitcoin trades over $40,000

Cryptocurrency markets have slowed down after rallying over the past week. The global market cap fell by 1.89 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.86 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin is down by 2.75 per cent and is trading at $40,745. Ethereum is down by 2.68 per cent and is trading at $2,848.

Stablecoins showed a slight downtrend. The USDT Tether stablecoin is down by 0.01 per cent in the last 24 hours. The USDC stablecoin is also down by 0.03 per cent.

The BNB token has also fallen with all the top tokens and is currently down by 2.06 per cent.

XRP Ripple showed a downtrend and is now down by 2.19 per cent.

Terra LUNA is the only top token showing upward movement. It is up by 0.71 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The ADA token is down by 2.35 per cent. Solana and Avalanche are down by 3.73 per cent and 4.76 per cent respectively.

Ecowatt token showed tremendous growth in the last 24 hours and is now up by over 235 per cent. PolkaCipher, Revolotto and Space SIP are all up by over 150 per cent.

Spook Inu again topped the top losers list and is now down by over 99 per cent. Shib RWD is down by over 90 per cent. Bitcoin Metaverse and Atlantis Finance are all down by over 75 per cent in the last 24 hours.