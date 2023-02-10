Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin slips below $22,000; Shiba Inu, Avalanche & Solana tank up to 8%

The crypto market was trading sharply lower on Friday after fresh concerns about crypto regulations. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigating the popular cryptocurrency exchange Kraken for alleged securities laws violations, said the reports. Most other cryptos spent the day in solidly negative territory.

The largest crypto token Bitcoin dropped another 3 per cent during the early hours as it slipped below the $22,000 mark. Its largest peer, Ethereum, also tumbled about 5 per cent and broke the key psychological level of $1,600. Pain in altcoin was more severe.

The altcoins expectedly saw a bit more profit booking than Bitcoin. With the rise in trading volumes, it remained clear that the market participants wanted to book profits before the weekend, said Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO at Mudrex.

"The crucial number to keep an eye on for the next couple of days would be the total crypto market cap. If it falls below the $1 trillion mark, it will likely trigger another set of sell-offs," he said.

Barring the US dollar-pegged stablecoins and Polygon, all other top crypto tokens were trading sharply lower on Friday. Avalanche plunged about 8 per cent, whereas Solana was down 7 per cent. Memetokens Shiba Inu and Dogecoin were down 6 per cent, each.

The global cryptocurrency market cap was trading lower at $1.02 trillion, dropping more than 3 per cent in the last 24 hours. However, the total trading volumes surged more than 29 per cent close to $76.83 billion.

The Federal Reserve has signaled that they may raise interest rates later this year, raising some concerns about high inflation in the market. Technical indicators such as RSI and MACD indicate that GRT is in a state of consolidation and another upward move could come in the future, said Sathvik Vishwanath, Co-Founder & CEO at Unocoin.

Crypto updates

Crypto exchange Kraken will 'immediately' end its crypto staking-as-a-service platform for US customers and pay $30 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges it offered unregistered securities, the US agency announced.

MakerDAO, one of the largest decentralized finances (DeFi) platforms, successfully onboarded blockchain data provider Chainlink’s smart contract automation into its Keeper system that maintains the stability of Maker’s DAI stablecoin, Chainlink Labs said.

Aave, one of crypto’s largest decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, has deployed its native stablecoin GHO on Ethereum’s Goerli testnet, Aave Companies, one of the firms that develops the lending protocol,.

Tech View By Giottus Crypto Platform

Ripple (XRP) has been unable to hold on to its 200-day moving average at $0.39, but is still trading above its 50-day moving average at $0.37. It seems to have strong support from a descending trendline that has held on since almost a year ago, and that coupled with the support of its 50-day moving average should mean that XRP has a decent chance of making a recovery.

XRP’s RSI at around 35 also indicates that it is bordering on oversold. If XRP manages to claim its 200-day moving average along with the resistance at $0.40, the next resistance at $0.46 should be the next target to aim for bulls.

Major levels

Resistance: $0.40, $0.46

Support: $0.36, $0.30

