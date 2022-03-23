Crypto.com becomes official sponsor for FIFA 2022

FIFA announced on Tuesday in a release that it has secured an agreement with Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com to sponsor the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Crypto.com would be the official sponsor of FIFA 2022 which would take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. Crypto.com would be the exclusive cryptocurrency trading platform during the games.

FIFA's chief commercial officer, Kay Madati, commented, "Crypto.com has already demonstrated a commitment to supporting top-tier teams and leagues, major events, and iconic venues across the world." He further added, “And there is no platform bigger, or with a greater reach and cultural impact, than FIFA's global platform of football.”

Madati also added, "Through our partnership with FIFA, we will continue to use our platform in innovative ways so that Crypto.com can power the future of world-class sports and fan experiences around the world.”

It is noteworthy to mention that this is not the first time Crypto.com is partnering up with a sports league or a sports team. The collaboration with FIFA is one of Crypto.com's many sports sponsorships. Crypto.com has previously got into sponsorship agreements with the NBA franchise Philadelphia 76ers, the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and Formula 1.

Additionally, the crypto exchange, founded in 2016, won the naming rights to the Staples Centre, home of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, in a 20-year agreement worth an estimated $700 million.