Crypto.com NFT, DeFi the Game bet big on cricket

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Crypto.com NFT announced on Thursday that it is collaborating with fandom startup DeFi the Game on a series of collections celebrating global celebrities from the world of cricket.

"The exclusive partnership marks our entrance into the cricket market - another step forward on our expansion into global sports," said Crypto.com NFT in a blog post.

NFT drop is the specific date when a particular NFT becomes available for an investor to buy. NFT drops of the inaugural run include the ones created in association with cricketing legend Sir Vivian Richards, South African record-breaker Herschelle Gibbs, international icons Mohammad Amir and Shoaib Malik along with newcomer Dan Lawrence. It will begin on September 30 with a drop commemorating the life and career of cricket star Ravi Bopara.

Kasey Cummings, the co-founder of DeFi the Game said that they are building a community of cricket fans which are ready for the future. "Cricket is a vibrant sport with a global fan base. DeFi the Game is set to pioneer personal NFTs within cricket, providing an exciting and innovative way for fans to experience the sport. We are defying the status quo and building a community of cricket fans ready for the future. Between working alongside an organization of Crypto.com's calibre and raising money for some incredible charitable initiatives, I'm excited for what's to come," said Cummings.

Dean Ahmad, the co-founder of DeFi the Game said this collaboration between his company and Crypto.com NFT will set the standard of the cricket fan experience for the years to come. "Providing inherent value to the full spectrum of cricket fans, we have arrived to build a community for fans to engage with one another and their heroes. Better still, our NFTs are tied to real-world rewards - which will offer users unforgettable experiences that money alone simply cannot buy," added Ahmad.

As per the blog post, the artwork in its entirety was commissioned as well as curated by DeFi the Game in association with the featured athletes. A few selected NFTs will also come with physical redeemable and in-person experiences. These will be inclusive of a chance to meet and greet the cricketers or sessions with the international celebrities, tickets to matches with VIP hospitality, signed memorabilia et al. A part of DeFi the Game's proceeds from various NFTs in the series will be donated to charities picked by the company.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Sir Vivian Richards said that "partnering with Crypto.com and Defi the Game is a perfect opportunity for me to reach out to my fans in new ways". Ravi Bopara added that "NFTs represent an entirely new dimension within the fan experience."

Crypto.com, which powers Crypto.com NFT, has recently announced partnerships with several other sports organizations, including NFT deals. Some of the key deals include storied NBA team the Philadelphia 76ers, the UFC, the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, the NHL's Montreal Canadiens, Lega Serie A and Formula One.

