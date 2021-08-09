Cryptocurrencies prices today: Bitcoin loses over 2%; Ethereum, Dogecoin and Stellar fall up to 9%

World's largest traded cryptocurrency bitcoin fell over 2% today. On Coinmarketcap, the price of bitcoin was down 2.51% to $43,284. Market cap of the cryptocurrency declined to $815.341 billion. Bitcoin has gained 48.89% since the beginning of this year.

Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $1.77 trillion, a 2.57% fall over the last day.

Other cryptocurrencies were also trading in the red today. Ethereum lost 5.10% to $2,959 and Dogecoin crashed 8.73% to $0.2411.

Digital token Stellar declined 5.5% to $0.2844 and XRP saw a slide of 3.50% to $0.79.

Litecoin fell 3.31% to $148.40 and Uniswap was down 5.68% to $26.30.

Of late, crypto prices have risen on the back of comments from billionaire Elon Musk and Ark Investment Management LLC's Cathie Wood.

In late July, Elon Musk said Tesla was "most likely" to start accepting bitcoin as payment again. The comment helped the cryptocurrency race past $30,000 level. The electric carmaker said in May that it would no longer accept the cryptocurrency for purchases.