Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin, Ether, AVAX show mild recovery; Memecoins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in the red

Cryptocurrency prices have shown mild recovery in the past 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market cap is up by 0.31 per cent from Tuesday’s levels. The cryptocurrency data aggregator CoinMarketCap showed that the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $1.03 trillion. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $69.80 billion, 0.70 per cent lower than Tuesday. Bitcoin’s dominance stands at 39.81 per cent, a decrease of 0.05 per cent over the day.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB

Mainstream cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB have gained marginally over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at $21,409 and is up by 0.16 per cent. Ethereum blockchain network’s Ether showed an uptrend of 0.73 per cent. The crypto token is trading at $1,641. BNB, native to Binance Smart Chain, witnessed a downtrend of 0.16 per cent.

USDT, USDC, BUSD, and DAI

Stablecoins USDT and BUSD have gained while USDC and DAI have slipped over the last 24 hours.

USDT Tether stablecoin gained 0.01 per cent in its value over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1. BinanceUSD or BUSD gained 0.02 per cent and is trading at $1.

USDC witnessed a 0.02 per cent negative change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is trading at $0.9999 whereas the stablecoin DAI fell 0.12 per cent and is trading at $0.9994.

Layer 1 blockchain tokens

Cryptocurrency tokens native to Layer 1 blockchain networks like Ripple and Avalanche gained while Cardano and Solana slipped over the last 24 hours.

Cardano's ADA token is down 0.52 per cent. Solana blockchain network’s SOL fell by 1.06 per cent. Avalanche's AVAX is up by 1.82 per cent. Ripple blockchain’s XRP has gained 0.06 per cent.

Polkadot and Polygon

Polkadot blockchain network’s DOT token is in the green. The cryptocurrency token is up by 1.93 per cent. Polygon’s MATIC crypto token has slipped by 0.40 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins

Both mainstream memecoins, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu showed mild downtrend. Dogecoin is down 0.99 per cent. Whereas meme crypto Shiba Inu is down 0.12 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Overall, majority top cryptocurrency tokens have slipped from their previous positions over the last 24 hours.

