Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, other tokens flatline after crypto markets crash

Cryptocurrency prices have flatlined over the last 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market cap is up by a mere 0.40 per cent and is still below the $1 trillion mark. As per cryptocurrency prices data aggregator CoinMarketCap, the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $938.18 billion. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $79.62 billion, marking a 21.72 per cent increase from Monday’s levels. Bitcoin’s dominance is at 39.70 per cent, a decrease of 0.20 per cent over the trading session.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB have also flatlined and have not showcased much momentum over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,449 and is up by 0.07 per cent. Ethereum blockchain network’s Ether gained 1.62 per cent and is trading at $1,363. BNB crypto, native to Binance Smart Chain, witnessed a rise of 0.59 per cent.

Stablecoins USDT, USDC, DAI, and BUSD

Stablecoins USDT, BUSD, DAI, and USDC have not witnessed extreme volatility like previous trading sessions.

USDT Tether stablecoin rose 0.01 per cent in its value over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1. USDC stablecoin also slipped 0.02 per cent and is trading at $0.9998. BinanceUSD or BUSD witnessed a 0.02 per cent negative change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is trading at $0.9999 whereas the stablecoin DAI fell 0.02 per cent and is trading at $0.9993.

Layer 1 blockchain tokens

Cryptocurrency tokens native to Layer 1 blockchain networks like Ripple and Solana showed significant positive momentum while others like Avalanche and Cardano flatlined over the last 24 hours.

Solana blockchain’s SOL witnessed a 3.22 per cent uptrend. Ripple rose 5.28 per cent while Avalanche’s AVAX slipped 0.04 per cent. Cardano’s ADA slipped 0.12 per cent.

Polkadot and Polygon

Polkadot’s native cryptocurrency DOT has showcased negative momentum while Polygon’s native crypto token MATIC flatlined. DOT token is down by 2.72 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC crypto token has gone up by 0.31 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins

Meme cryptocurrencies also flatlined. Dogecoin is up by 0.42 per cent, whereas meme crypto Shiba Inu has slipped 0.39 per cent over the last 24 hours.

The majority of top cryptocurrency tokens have flatlined around their previous positions over the last 24 hours.

